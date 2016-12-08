Cadets meet with Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon

By Maj. Steven Ferenzi DMI instructor

During a client meeting, the Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter talked to (from left to right) Cadets Aleksa Davis, Hans Gui, Oscar Hall, Bryson Randall and Maj. Nathaniel Davis about the Defense and Strategic Studies (DSS) program’s ability to conduct research, develop innovative solutions and present concrete recommendations over the course of the academic year. Carter is one of the cadets capstone clients. Courtesy photos During a client meeting, the Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter talked to (from left to right) Cadets Aleksa Davis, Hans Gui, Oscar Hall, Bryson Randall and Maj. Nathaniel Davis about the Defense and Strategic Studies (DSS) program’s ability to conduct research, develop innovative solutions and present concrete recommendations over the course of the academic year. Carter is one of the cadets capstone clients. Courtesy photos (From left to right) Class of 2017 Cadets Hans Gui, Bryson Randall, Chief of staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Cadets Aleksa Davis and Oscar Hall pose for a photo at the Pentagon. During the visit, the cadets had an office call with Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, were given a guided tour of the Pentagon and met with a number of military and civilian leaders involved in the Force of the Future Initiative. (From left to right) Class of 2017 Cadets Hans Gui, Bryson Randall, Chief of staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Cadets Aleksa Davis and Oscar Hall pose for a photo at the Pentagon. During the visit, the cadets had an office call with Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, were given a guided tour of the Pentagon and met with a number of military and civilian leaders involved in the Force of the Future Initiative.

Back in November, Cadets from the Defense and Strategic Studies (DSS) program met with Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter in his office at the Pentagon.

Class of 2017 Cadets Aleksa Davis, Hans Gui, Oscar Hall and Bryson Randall are working on a Defense and Strategic Studies Capstone project focused on recruiting millennials to the Joint Force.

The DSS Capstone program matches small groups of cadets with real world clients who give the cadets a piece of a strategic problem on which to conduct research, develop innovative solutions and present concrete recommendations over the course of the academic year.

Secretary Carter is the Cadets’ capstone client. The capstone topic is closely related to the Secretary of Defense’s Force of the Future Initiative. Accordingly, he was very engaged with the cadets and their research during this critical client meeting where the goals and parameters of the project were further defined and refined.

Randall found the client meeting “both stimulating and motivating in the development of our project.”

Gui stated, “We were motivated to pursue this project because of our ability to connect with other millennials and understand their perspectives. These insights will allow us to create a unique recommendation for how the U.S. military can better attract millennials to serve.”

The DSS Capstone program is designed for cadets to learn from the research process and interaction with a real world strategic client, while providing real value back to the client.

With the upcoming change in Administrations, the details of the project may change as a new Secretary of Defense will become the client. While this may complicate the research process, it also provides cadets with an opportunity to contend with the realities of political transition and the resultant effect on policy, an important dynamic in strategic practice.

During the visit, the cadets had an office call with Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, were given a guided tour of the Pentagon, and met with a number of military and civilian leaders involved in the Force of the Future Initiative.

The cadets were accompanied by Maj. Nathaniel Davis, the director of Defense and Strategic Studies.