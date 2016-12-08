Christmas Tree Lighting

Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV

The annual West Point Christmas tree lighting took place Monday with Santa Claus arriving by firetruck to give his reindeer a rest. Children sang, the cadet choir entertained with Christmas Carols and the West Point Band Quintet was on hand to provide music.

Santa invited everyone to the West Point Club to hear what children want for Christmas and to indulge in hot chocolate and cookies. (Above) Kaitlyn Greb tells Santa what she wants for Christmas after the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Crafts were also available for children.