Everett, Imonode Place at CKLV Invite

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Senior co-captain Logan Everett earned a fifth-place finish with a pin of Northern Colorado’s Timmy Box at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational Dec. 3 in Las Vegas. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications Senior co-captain Logan Everett earned a fifth-place finish with a pin of Northern Colorado’s Timmy Box at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational Dec. 3 in Las Vegas. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications Senior Samson Imonode earned an eighth-place finish with a win in the Round of 8 Consolation over CSU Bakersfield’s Mark Penyacsek at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational Dec. 3 in Las Vegas. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications Senior Samson Imonode earned an eighth-place finish with a win in the Round of 8 Consolation over CSU Bakersfield’s Mark Penyacsek at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational Dec. 3 in Las Vegas. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Wrestling team closed out the calendar year with an 18th-place showing after compiling 33.5 points at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational at the Las Vegas Convention Center Dec. 3 in Las Vegas.

Senior co-captain Logan Everett (141 lbs.) and senior Samson Imonode (184 lbs.) were Army’s two place-winners at this year’s tournament, finishing fifth and eighth, respectively.

Ohio State, the fourth-ranked team in the nation, held on to its lead from day one, closing out the tournament with 118.5 points and two individual champions.

Eleventh-ranked Wisconsin finished as the runner-up with 113.5 points after placing seven wrestlers in the top eight.

The Black Knights came in ahead of service-academy rivals Air Force and Navy, who placed 21th and 26th, respectively.

Army highlights and game notes

• Everett and Imonode placed at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational for the first time.

• This was the first time Parsons did not place at a tournament outside of the NCAA Championships in his college career.

• Everett’s pin in the fifth-place bout was his third of the season and ninth of his career.

How it happened

• 141 lbs.

#16 Logan Everett (5th): 1-2, Fall (4-2, Fall)

Semifinals: L, MD, 10-2 vs. #2 Joey McKenna (#12 Stanford)

Cons. Semifinals: L, 4-3 vs. Cole Martin (#11 Wisconsin)

Fifth-Place: W, Fall at 2:03 vs. Timmy Box (Northern Colorado)

• 157 lbs.

#11 Russ Parsons: 0-1 (2-2, 2 Tech. Falls)

Cons. Round of 8 #2: L, 7-2 vs. #18 Victor Lopez (Bucknell)

• 165 lbs.

Andrew Mendel: 0-1 (2-2)

Cons. Round of 8 #2: L, 3-2 vs. Alex Lopouchanski (Air Force)

• 184 lbs.

Samson Imonode (8th): 1-2 (4-3, Major Decision)

Cons. Round of 8 #2: W, 12-6 vs. Mark Penyacsek (CSU Bakersfield)

Cons. Round of 4: L, 6-5 vs. Hunter Ritter (#11 Wisconsin)

Eighth-Place: L, MD, 12-1 vs. Nick Fieenger (Cal Baptist)

Coaches Corner

• Head coach Kevin Ward—“I see progress in our team, and I like that. As a team, we are getting better at creating opportunities to score, but we have to get better at closing out matches. We have to be more dominant third period wrestlers. I like our guys and the way they work. If we continue to work hard at improving in positions every day, we can be a really good team in March.”