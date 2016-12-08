FOR THE FAMILIES

Arts & Crafts December classes

• Today—Open Studio, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.;

• Today—Cookies and Canvas, 5-6:30 p.m.;

•Friday—Holiday Project Palooza, noon-3 p.m.;

• Tuesday—Pallet Prose–New Class, come make a 12×12 pallet sign. Several sayings to choose from or choose your own. Registration and text for signs must be completed by Wednesday.

• Dec. 15—Wine & Paint, 5-7 p.m. Paint a 16x 20 canvas.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.

MWR Fitness Snowflake Scramble 5K

The Snowflake Scramble 5K will be held Saturday with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. Pre-registration going on now.

The start and finish of the race is at the MWR Fitness Center.

Cadets run for free, but must register. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome.

Prizes will be given to top runners.

There is a minimal fee for this event. Register online at http://tiny.cc/0imwgy or at the MWR Fitness Center.

For more details, call 938-6490.

Ski lesson Registration

The West Point Ski Lesson registration at Victor Constant Ski Area begins Monday.

Registration begins for active duty and immediate family members on Monday, all other eligible patrons on Tuesday and the general public Jan. 2.

Patrons can register from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The first week of registration is in-person only.

For more details, call 845-938-8810.

December event with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its December event. The upcoming event includes:

• Saturday—Holiday Shopping. Leave West Point at 9:30 a.m., leave NYC at 4 p.m.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

Community General Skating at Tate Rink

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Community General Skate at Tate Rink.

It’s open to all West Point personnel, DOD personnel and families. All skaters must supply their own skates.

The following will be the only dates and times available for skating: Sundays from 3:30-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18, Jan. 22 and 29, and Feb. 12, 19 and 26.

There will also be two Tuesdays during Christmas break 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 10 – 11:30 a.m. Dec. 27.

For details, call the Skate hotline at 938-2991 or e-mail jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.