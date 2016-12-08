FOR THE YOUTHS

CYS Services needs sports coaches

Child, Youth and School Services is looking for coaches for its winter recreation basketball season.

There will be four divisions: Little Shooters for 4 year olds, Training League for 5-6 year olds, Collegiate League for 7-8 year olds and Jr. NBA for 9-11 year olds.

Training and Collegiate Leagues will take place between 5-8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and the Jr. NBA will take place between 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Little Shooters will take place from 10-10:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings.

For details, call 938-8896.