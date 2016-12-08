JUST ANNOUNCED

Army Navy Kennel Special

Get three nights for the price of two kennel special at Morgan Farm for Army-Navy.

Drop off your pet on Friday and pick up your pet Monday.

For details, call 845-938-3926.

Project Angel Tree

Come to the West Point Exchange through Tuesday to pick a decoration with the age and gender of a West Point child and purchase an age appropriate gift or wrapping paper.

Place the unwrapped gift and tree decoration in the box and make a child’s Christmas morning special.

For details, call 845-938-6497.