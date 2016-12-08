OUTSIDE THE GATES

Snow Globe Workshop at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum presents a Snow Globe Workshop at the Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, in Cornwall at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Join Environmental Educator Carl Heitmuller for a fun morning of creative, upcycled and seasonal crafting. Adults and children will learn how to make a winter wonderland snow globe from a recycled jar.

They also make a unique holiday gift. This program is for adults and families with children ages 5 and up. The is a small fee for this event. Visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, x204 for more details.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services



The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed. For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.