Send Them Off to Victory!

Photos by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO Photos by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO Photos by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO Photos by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO

U.S. Military Academy cadets, staff, faculty and family members join together to send off the Army West Point Football team today ahead of the 2016 Army-Navy Game.

This year the game will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday in Baltimore.