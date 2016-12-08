Six reach double figures in win against St. Francis Brooklyn

The Army West Point Men’s Basketball team used a massive second-half surge to take down St. Francis Brooklyn, 76-56, Dec. 3 at Christl Arena.

The Black Knights (4-4) saw six players reach double figures for the first time this season. Jacob Kessler posted a career-high 16 points after going nearly perfect on the night. The sophomore finished 7-of-7 from the floor, 2-of-2 from behind-the-arc and 0-1 from the charity stripe. He added four rebounds, which was one shy of matching his career best effort. The Richmond, Va., native compiled two assists and two steals on the night as well. Joining Kessler in double digits were Tommy Funk, Jordan Fox, John Emezie, Kennedy Edwards and Matt Wilson, who all notched 10 points in the game.