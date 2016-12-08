Soo Bahk Do available

A new SKIES Unlimited Program, called Soo Bahk Do, is welcoming new students anytime. The purpose of this traditional Korean Martial Art is to develop every aspect of the self, in order to create a person who is free from inner conflict and who can better deal with the outside world. The kicking techniques are based on the Moo Duk Kwan styles as developed by the late founder, Hwang Kee.

Classes meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:10-7:00pm, at the Lee Area CYS Services Facility, located at 140 Buckner Loop on West Point. The certified master instructors are a husband and wife team, Wook Soo Kim and Esther Kwon. No prior experience is necessary. For more details, please see the flyer posted on the West Point CYSS Face book page—in the SKIES album. For more information, to try a free class or to enroll before our next session, which begins in January, contact Kirsten Rautter at 845-938-8893 or email at kirsten.rautter@usma.edu.