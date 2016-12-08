USMA hosts Transgender Day of Remembrance

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Amanda R. Simpson, deputy assistant Secretary of Defense for Operational Energy, was the guest speaker at the fourth annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 30 at Cullum Hall. The event was sponsored by Spectrum, Gay/Straight Alliance (GSA) Club and the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity with support from the New York City Fire Department and FDNY EMS Fireflag. Candle lighting ceremony to honor and memorialize transgenders who have died because of abuse at the Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 30. Transgender Day is generally held around Nov. 20 and was started by Gwendolyn Ann Smith, a transgender graphic designer, columnist and activist to memorialize the murder of Rita Hester who died in Allston, Mass.

The fourth annual Transgender Day of Remembrance was held Nov. 30, hosted by the U.S. Military Academy, Spectrum, a Gay/Straight Alliance Club, the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity with special assistance from the New York City Fire Department and FDNY EMS Fireflag.

Gwendolyn Ann Smith, a transgender graphic designer, columnist and activist founded the Transgender Day of Remembrance in 1998 to memorialize the murder of Rita Hester who died in Allston, Massachusetts.

Since its inception, TDoR has been held annually on or around Nov. 20 and has slowly evolved from the web-based project started by Smith into an international day of action.

Master of ceremonies, Class of 2017 Cadet Riley Dosh kicked off the event by speaking about the reason for TDoR.

“Over the past year, innocent transgender people worldwide have lost their lives due to hate crimes,” Dosh said. “Many more died due to bias and hatred based on gender identity and expression. They were killed for coming out to friends and family, for being who they are. Their lives were cut too short unnecessarily.”

“Although our nation has made great strides forward and we are more sensitive than ever before to hatred-based violence, the deaths of those honored here tonight remind us there is far more work to do. Our society, our police forces, our governments and the media largely ignore transgender hate crimes,” Dosh explained.

As of April 2009, the Transgender Murder Monitoring project was initiated. The project monitors, collects and analyzes reports of homicides of transgender and gender diverse people worldwide and is gaining better support from law enforcement and other agencies throughout the world.

The list of reported murders, however, has begun to grow larger.

The Keynote speaker for the memorial was Amanda R. Simpson, deputy assistant Secretary of Defense for Operational Energy, which is responsible for training, moving and sustaining military forces and weapons platforms for military operations.

Simpson received a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, a Master of Science in Engineering from California State University and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Arizona.

“It truly is an honor to be invited to speak here at the Military Academy, but I don’t want to be here because we are going to read some of the names of the hundreds of transgender men and women who died of violent means in the past 12 months,” Simpson said. “And as we heard, these are just from the countries that report such crimes. They were stabbed, beaten, shot, drowned, dismembered, bludgeoned, burned, strangled, thrown from building, thrown from bridges, thrown from moving vehicles, asphyxiated and sexually assaulted.”

Simpson said there were 26 transgender men and women who were murdered in the United States this past year because they were being themselves.

“But any way you count it, the fact remains; transgender men and women—especially transgender women of color—continue to experience violence at alarmingly high rates and are often targets for fatal hate violence, according to a National Coalition of Anti-violence Programs report,” Simpson said. “Transgender women, the study indicated, are nearly twice more likely to experience sexual violence. That same report suggested why transgender people are less likely to report attacks to police. Transgender people were nearly four times more likely to experience police violence, compared to cisgender crime survivors and victims, and the rate jumped up to six times more likely when you are talking about transgender women of color.”

Simpson spoke about transgender youths who have a high attempted suicide rate, and in one recent survey, 41 percent of those who responded had attempted suicide at some point in their lives.

“Transgender and gender non-conforming people are bullied, harassed or assaulted in school and in society at shocking rates,” Simpson said. “I know. I was there once too. The loneliness and self-isolation at school didn’t get better. In college they called it hazing, but it sure felt the same. You see, the name calling and taunting easily becomes ‘acceptable’ violence—you know playground stuff. Well, this ‘acceptable’ violence is just a very thin line from seriously injuring someone, or worse. (It’s) a thin line from a name appearing on a remembrance list.”

Simpson lit a candle with the audience lighting their memorial candles while a list of the dead was read. One hundred in all. Simpson’s impassioned last words was about how much work still needs to be done to stop the violence.

“As long as there are remembrance lists, as long as people are taking their own lives rather than believing in a future for themselves, as long as bullies terrorize others, as long as prejudice is met with indifference, as long as differences are considered as negatives, as long as words are used to hurt, as long as some are not welcome in all parts of society—there is work to be done,” Simpson concluded.