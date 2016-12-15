ASBP Blood Drive Jan. 9-12

By David Conrad Armed Services Blood Program

The Armed Services Blood Program and the cadets of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point are joining forces to hold one of the largest blood drives of the year.

From Jan. 9-12, cadets, faculty and staff of the Academy will “sacrifice” some of their blood to help save lives.

As the official blood program of the U.S. military, the ASBP is a tri-service organization responsible for providing blood and blood products to deployed service members in the heart of the battlefield.

While ASBP blood recipients are most often thought of as deployed service members injured in the line of duty, the ASBP also provides blood for service members and their families back home and in military treatment facilities around the globe.

Anyone receiving blood or blood products in a combat area will receive blood transported by the ASBP. Therefore, the effects of this blood drive will be felt worldwide.

Mark your calendars now for the annual blood drive.

The drive takes place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 9-12 at Eisenhower Hall.

All donors will receive a long-sleeve ASBP T-shirt, and the first 500 donors will also receive an ASBP water bottle.

The blood drive is open to all service members, their family members, U.S. Department of Defense or federal civilian employees, retirees and U.S. citizens over the age of 18. Donations from non-DOD civilians who fit the eligibility criteria and have the ability to access the blood drive location will also be greatly accepted.

To learn more about the 2017 West Point blood drive, contact David Conrad, ASBP blood donor recruiter for the Robertson Blood Donor Center at Fort Hood, Texas, at david.m.conrad4.civ@mail.mil or 254-287-3989.