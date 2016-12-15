Balanced effort sends Army past Delaware

By Harrison Antognioni Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Basketball team got back on the winning track with a 61-47 victory over Delaware Sunday at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware.

Army improves to 8-2 on the year following the win, while Delaware falls to 6-4.

Sophomore Madison Hovren finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth straight double-double, while junior Destinee Morris netted 11 points off the bench. Junior Aliyah Murray came two points shy of a double-double, with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Junior Janae McNeal notched eight points, three assists and three steals, and sophomore Jess Lewis totaled seven points.

Nicole Enabosi finished with an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double for Delaware, and Sadé Chatman paced the Blue Hens with 14 points.

Army highlights and game notes

• Sunday was the first-ever meeting between Army and Delaware.

• Hovren tallied her sixth straight double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

• Murray added a team-high 11 rebounds for her second double-digit rebounding game of the season.

• Hovren (16 points), Destinee Morris (11), McNeal (8), Murray (8), Lewis (7), and junior Lena’ Hicks (6) all scored at least six points to mark the third time that has happened this season.

• The feat was previously achieved during wins over Fairleigh Dickinson (Nov. 28) and Wagner (Dec. 5).

• Army owned a 36-22 advantage on points in the paint, and led 19-9 in bench scoring for the game.

Key moment

• Army trailed 8-2 after the game’s first 1:54, but came back, thanks to a 21-5 run that lasted 7:59 and made the score 23-13 at the end of the first quarter. The Black Knights did not trail for the remainder of the afternoon.

Up next

• Army completes in regular-season nonconference schedule with a home game against Mercy at 1 p.m. Saturday.