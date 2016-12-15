BBC Lifeworks

• Letters to Santa: Write a letter and then drop it in our very special North Pole mailbox at B126 Washington Road before Friday for a guaranteed delivery to Santa before Christmas.

We will make sure it gets to the “Big Man” at the North Pole just for you. Make sure to check your mail box for your letter back from Santa.

Please include your age, gender and address.

• Holiday Tree: Help decorate our Tree of Warmth! Bring any new mittens, hats, gloves and scarves to help decorate our Holiday Tree.

Make the holidays special for someone in need and feel good by doing it.

We are counting on each of you for the success of this heartwarming event. We will be collecting at B126 Washington Road until Monday. Let’s make our tree the warmest tree at West Point.

• Holiday Party: The holidays are here, and what better way to celebrate than with West Point Family Homes. Join us from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at B126 Washington Road for a Holiday Party.

Festivities will include holiday crafts, holiday sing-alongs, food and a special visit from a jolly guest.

If you plan on attending this event, register to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today with the total number of family members attending.

• Wrapping Party: Parents do you have a bunch of gifts to wrap, but don’t want to wait until the kids are in bed? Come to B126 Washington Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 21-22 and finish wrapping all those presents for the kids without them seeing.

Paper, scissors, tape, boxes, string and bows are provided for free. You’re also more than welcome to bring your own supplies and join our wrapping party.