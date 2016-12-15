Celebrate beating Navy! Be vigilant during the Holidays

To the West Point Community,

West Point cadets wait anxiously as the clock ticks down to "0" at M&T Bank Stadium as they begin their descent to the playing surface after the Army West Point Football team defeated Navy 21-17 Dec. 10 in Baltimore. Photos by Michelle Eberhart/PV and Kathy Eastwood/PV

Now that the Army-Navy Game has passed by, the holidays are a time for fun and relaxation, but also a time to be smart and remain safe throughout the entirety of the season.

First, my deepest thanks to the entire West Point community and the Long Gray Line for your tremendous support throughout the 2016 football season, especially this past weekend as we ended a 14-year streak and Beat Navy!

I know many of you were at the game or tuned in to watch as our team defied the odds and led Army to a 21-17 victory over the Midshipmen. The excitement on the field and in the stands as the game ended was indescribable. It’s a feeling that isn’t subsiding any time soon.

There’s a lot to celebrate and we are all extremely proud of both the Army team and the entire Corps of Cadets. They showed tremendous character and grit—exactly what we want our leaders to do leading in the crucible of ground combat.

Our football team is back at work, preparing for their appearance in the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas against the University of North Texas on Dec. 27 at noon (local time). I hope you’ll tune in and cheer your Army Black Knights on to another victory!

As we wrap up first semester and enter the holiday season, I also want to thank all of you for the work you do in helping us to build leaders of character for service to our Nation. This is also an important time to remember the many young men and women in uniform, and their families, who cannot be together this holiday.

As you prepare to celebrate the holidays, please enjoy yourselves, but do it safely and responsibly. If you’re traveling, please exercise caution as winter weather and holiday traffic may impact road conditions and travel times. Make sure to wear your seatbelt, drive defensively and to give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

Most importantly, don’t drink and drive. Even just one drink can impair your judgment and your ability to drive, putting yourselves and others at risk.

In addition, be vigilant and aware of your surroundings as you travel. Take precautions to avoid being a target and to keep yourselves safe.

While this is a time of joy and celebration, the holidays can also bring added stress or feelings of depression. If you find yourself in trouble, or feeling down or overwhelmed, please talk to someone or seek help from your chain of command.

We ask that all of you take care in your travels so that you and your loved ones remain out of harm’s way over the holiday season. You are all vital members of the West Point team and we are counting on your safe return, reenergized, focused and ready to take on the second semester.

Also, please remember our brothers and sisters who are deployed this holiday season, standing watch for us around the globe in the name of freedom and democracy. Please keep them, and their families and loved ones, in your thoughts and prayers.

From our family to yours, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year.

And as always … Beat Navy!