Do More Together helps everyone engage African American graduates, cadets

Story and photo by Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant USMA Public Affairs

In an effort to increase the African American population among cadets, staff and faculty at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, three graduates, Mary Tobin (USMA ’03), Bridgette Bell (USMA ’04) and Jamal Robinson (USMA ’10) founded Do More Together.

Do More Together is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to form a global network of U.S. Military Academy graduate supporters from all backgrounds that engages, mobilizes and empowers Black and African American graduates and cadets.

“As West Point graduates, we wanted to fully embrace the tradition and camaraderie that comes with graduating from this storied institution while acknowledging the uniqueness of the Black and African American West Point experience,” Jamal Robinson, Do More Together co-founder and U.S. Military Academy’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, said.

The organization’s intent aligns with the Academy’s strategic goal of leveraging diversity and fostering inclusiveness by using four pillars: Recruiting, networking, mentorship and fundraising.

“During my time in admissions, I would go out looking for cadets and I found that many minorities had no clue about West Point and it was very difficult to find African Americans within the local West Point societies.” Robinson explained. “We thought, why not create something to bridge these gaps, one with strategic initiatives and measurable outcomes.”

Robinson says Do More Together also wants to have more minority graduates return in a teaching capacity.

“Not only is it great for your career, but it can have a great impact on cadets to see someone who looks similar to them as well as promoting diversity within the Army,” Robinson said. “One of the things we’ve found is that people were willing to come back, but many did not know the process.”

The co-founders agree and hope that Do More Together will have an impact in addressing the diversity issue to the point where the organization will no longer be needed in the future. For more information on Do More Together, visit www.domoretogether.org.