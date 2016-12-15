EDUCATION and WORKSHOPS

Functional Academic Skills Training

It’s that time again as West Point’s Army Education Center is offering another Functional Academic Skills Training from 12:30-4:30 p.m. through today.

Raise your General Technical score through FAST at the Army Education Center, 683 Buckner Loop (Subway/Starbucks).

For details, contact Nancy Judd at 845-938-3464 or Tonya Rauckhorst at 845-938-5389.

Navy Education Services

In compliance with Navy policy, currently Sailors are instructed to only use Navy Vol Education services.

Naval members are encouraged to visit the new and improved Navy College Program website at www.navycollege.navy.mil to identify the education resources available to them.

If you are requesting language testing, the Army Education Center can continue to provide that service.

Army Education Center

College courses are offered through the Army Education Center at West Point, located at 683 Buckner Loop.

Undergraduate classes:

• Mount Saint Mary College—Call Shari Seidule at 845-446-0535 or email Sharon.Seidule@msmc.edu;

• Saint Thomas Aquinas—Call Erica Rodriguez at 845-446-2555 or email ERodrigu@stac.edu.

Graduate studies:

• John Jay College of Criminal Justice–Master’s Degree in Public Administration—Call Jennifer Heiney at 845-446-5959 or email jjcwestpoint@yahoo.com;

• Long Island University–Master’s Degrees in School Counseling, Mental Health Counseling and Marriage and Family Counseling—Call Mary Beth Leggett at 845-446-3818 or email marybeth.leggett@liu.edu.

Army Personnel Testing programs

The Army Education Center at West Point offers Army Personnel Testing (APT) programs such as the AFCT, DLAB, DLPT, SIFT through the DA and DLI.

Tests are free of charge to Soldiers. Call the Testing Center at 938-3360 or email gwenn.wallace@usma.edu for details or an appointment.

Employee Assistance Program

West Point Garrison offers an Employee Assistance Program that is a free and confidential counseling for civilians, family members and retirees.

The program offers services from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The EAP is located at 656 Eichelberger Road.

For details, call 938-1039.

DANTES testing

The Army Education Center at West Point offers academic testing programs through the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support (DANTES) such as the SAT and ACT. Pearson VUE offers licensing and certification exams.

Most tests are free of charge to Soldiers.

Call the Testing Center at 938-3360 or email gwenn.wallace@usma.edu for details or an appointment.