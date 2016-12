FINALLY!!

Photos by John Pellino/DPTMS VID Army West Point Football running backs sophomore Jordan Asberry and senior Elijah St. Hilaire hold the Secretary's Trophy after winning the Army-Navy Game.

Army West Point Football fans and cadets join the team on the field for the alma mater after the 117th Army-Navy Game Dec. 10 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Black Knights defeated the Midshipmen 21-17 snapping Navy’s 14-year win streak.