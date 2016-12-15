FOR THE FAMILIES

Arts & Crafts December class

• Today—Wine & Paint, 5-7 p.m. Paint a 16x 20 canvas.

Registration is required for all classes.

There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.

Ski lesson Registration

The West Point Ski Lesson registration at Victor Constant Ski Area is ongoing.

Registration continues for active duty and immediate family members and all other eligible patrons. The general public registration begins Jan. 2.

Patrons can register from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The first week of registration is in-person only.

For more details, call 845-938-8810.

December event with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its December event. The upcoming event is:

• Today—Christmas Spectacular featuring the Rockettes. Leave West Point at 1 p.m., and the curtain opens at 5 p.m.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

Community General Skating at Tate Rink

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Community General Skate at Tate Rink.

It’s open to all West Point personnel, DOD personnel and families. All skaters must supply their own skates.

The following will be the only dates and times available for skating: Sundays from 3:30-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 and 29, and Feb. 12, 19 and 26.

There will also be two Tuesdays during Christmas break 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 – 11:30 a.m. Dec. 27.

For details, call the Skate hotline at 938-2991 or e-mail jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.