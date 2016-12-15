JUST ANNOUNCED

CYS Training Day

All CYS Facilities will be closed Monday for staff training and development. Regular hours resume on Tuesday.

For questions and details, call 845-938-2023.

MWR Facilities during holidays

• All MWR Facilities will be closed Dec. 26 in observance of the federal holiday.

• Only the Bowling Center will be open Jan. 2 on the federal holiday.

The Center is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. All other facilities will be closed.

Father and Daughter Dance

Fathers and their daughters can enjoy a night of dinner and dancing from 6-9 p.m. on either Jan. 20 or 21 at the West Point Club.

There will be a dinner buffet with dessert and an onsite photographer to capture this special event. Dress in Sunday best.

There is a minimal fee per couple as per an additional fee for each additional daughter.

For more details, call 938-5120