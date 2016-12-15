Keller Corner

KACH Immunization continues to provide flu shots

The Keller’s Immunization Clinic is accepting walk-ins, for influenza immunizations, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

KACH Emergency Department/Room has relocated

The Keller Army Community Hospital Emergency Dept./Emergency Room has relocated to their temporary location to the west/left of the main entry lobby.

Signs will direct emergency patients into Keller’s main parking lot and to enter through the main entry.

A temporary Emergency Room reception and waiting area will be located adjacent to the current Pharmacy waiting area.

The ‘permanent’ Emergency Room is scheduled to re-open in Spring 2017.

The multi-phased, military construction project, to renovate Keller Army Community Hospital, is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2018.

KACH re-assigns Primary Care Managers

Over the last two weeks, HealthNet/TRICARE has sent notifications to many of our beneficiaries informing you or your family member that the assigned Primary Care Manager (PCM) has been changed.

We understand that this is an inconvenience but was required due to provider losses this past summer/fall PCS season. This reassignment will enable us to have adequate access across the entire Primary Care Department for all beneficiaries to get an appointment when they need care.

We are actively working to get a permanent provider hired to replace the providers that have left this past PCS season. We appreciate your patience and your trust as we work to deliver the care you deserve.

If you have any concerns with your newly assigned PCM, address this with our patient advocate Linda DiSalvo at 845-938-5874.