OUTSIDE THE GATES

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services



The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed. For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

Special Christmas Services at Grace Baptist Church

The congregation of Grace Baptist Church invites the community to two special programs of music and preaching during the Christmas season.

• Sunday, 6 p.m.—The Family Candlelight Service provides a unique, informal setting to celebrate the birth of Christ.

Families are given an opportunity to present their Christmas greetings to others in the audience with special selections of music and readings.

To conclude the service, the church family sings Christmas carols by candlelight, a time of intimate, personal reflection on the greatest gift God has given to mankind—the Lord Jesus Christ.

• Dec. 25, 10:30 a.m.—The beauty of celebrating the birth of Christ on Christmas Day.

For more details, call Pastor Steve Snavely at 845-446-4086 or visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

Nature Museum hosts Popular School Break Mini-Camp

Join the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum for a nature-based School Break Mini-Camp for children ages 6-9 at the Outdoor Discover Center on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road in Cornwall.

The camp will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 27-30. Campers will join Museum Educators for some seasonal fun and enjoy engaging hands-on activities, crafts, games and hikes.

Pre-paid registration is required. There is a admission fee.

For details and to register, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.