Three ways to derail sexual assault, harassment, says CSA

By David Vergun Army News Service

“Sexual assault and sexual harassment rips apart unit trust, discipline and cohesion,” said Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley.

Throughout military history, it has been demonstrated that units with a high degree of trust, esprit and cohesion have beaten units with better equipment and higher levels of manning, he said.

The chief spoke to hundreds of senior Army leaders at the Army Profession Forum—SHARP Day in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

A single rape in a unit “will bring that organization to its knees for months,” destroying readiness, Milley said, comparing it directly to a blue-on-blue attack.

In addition to eroding readiness, sexual assault is just plain wrong, he said. Everyone has a fundamental right to feel secure in their person. “It’s the essence of our Constitution which we swore we’d die to protect.”

That’s why it’s important for Soldiers to know why SHARP education and training is so important.

Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning opened the conference echoing the same message.

“The culture of prevention must be adopted, understood and demonstrated by and through all of our Soldiers,” he continued to say, “at HQDA we talk about initiatives, but men and women in the field often lead the way and headquarters needs to catch policy up with what is already working.”

The chief shared his personal view on how sexual assault and sexual harassment can be dealt a blow, highlighting three ways:

Hold Leaders Accountable

First, he said, leaders need to be held accountable for the actions of their troops, particularly if there’s a pattern of misbehavior that’s not being corrected.

He gave an example. A large number of sexual assaults occur from about 10 p.m.-3 a.m. on post, particularly in the barracks and on weekends.

Company commanders and noncommissioned officers should be monitoring activity on their post, especially during the time when the risk for misbehavior is higher.

“You own the barracks and the installation,” he said. “If there’s some reg preventing you from doing that, give me a call.”

Enforce Rules Concerning Alcohol

Alcohol is involved in a sizeable number of sexual assault cases, Milley said. The majority of Soldiers are in their late teens and 20s and some are prone to high-risk behaviors. That’s a recipe for disaster.

“If you pump enough alcohol in your veins, you’re going to go stupid fast,” he said.

Instead, all of that youthful energy should be channeled into productive activities, he advised.

Buddy Up

Buddy teams are standard at Ranger School and within the Ranger regiment, Milley said. “You’re your brother’s or sister’s keeper” literally. “It’s not just a saying. It’s enforced at small unit levels.”

The chief said the buddy team idea could be effective Armywide.

“This is Milley talking, it’s my own view, but if we can do those three things, we’ll knock down the numbers (of sexual offenses) big time and fast,” he said.

Other Ideas

Other ideas for reducing the number of sexual assaults were floated as well.

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey said NCOs are in the best position to monitor the behavior of the Soldiers they’re tasked with leading. He said that at every installation he visits, he tries to include a call at a SHARP training event.

In his opinion, he said role playing gets the troops engaged the most.

For instance in Korea, he said a mock bar training scenario got Soldiers really into opining what the bystanders should be doing, as well as the other players.

While there are countless tragedies that have occurred over the years regarding assaults, he said there are also uplifting stories of things that have gone right, such as two Soldiers outside of Fort Drum, New York, who witnessed a man drugging a woman with intent to sexually assault her.

The NCOs, he said, took action, and the perpetrator was apprehended. Monique Ferrell, the SHARP director, said that hearing accounts from sexual assault and sexual harassment survivors strikes a chord with Soldiers and it may have a better effect than a training module might do.