U.S. Military Academy cadets take Patriot Games title over Navy
December 15th, 2016 | News, News and Features
Cadets on the Obstacle Course Racing team participated in the Tug-of-War during the Patriot Games Dec. 9 at the Baltimore Inner Harbor in Baltimore. The Games consisted of five events: the Leadership Reaction Course, which took place at Fort McHenry; the Zodiac Carry, Tug-of-War and Pull-up contest, each at the Baltimore Inner Harbor; and the final Obstacle Course at M&T Bank Stadium before the Army-Navy Football Game, Dec. 10.
The Cadets swept the Midshipmen, dominating in each of the five events and taking home the “win” for Army.