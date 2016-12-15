U.S. Military Academy cadets take Patriot Games title over Navy

A cadet participates in final Patriot Games event Dec. 9, the pull-up competition. The Army and Navy teams completed pull-ups against each other in a relay fashion, and were given five minutes to complete as many cumulative pull-ups as possible. At the end of the event, the Cadets defeated the Midshipmen, 224-202. A cadet participates in final Patriot Games event Dec. 9, the pull-up competition. The Army and Navy teams completed pull-ups against each other in a relay fashion, and were given five minutes to complete as many cumulative pull-ups as possible. At the end of the event, the Cadets defeated the Midshipmen, 224-202. During the second event of the Patriot Games, cadets carried a Zodiac during the Zodiac Relay Race at the Baltimore Inner Harbor. The event required each team member to complete a different exercise, like jumping jacks and planks, and eventually race to the finish while carrying the Zodiac. During the second event of the Patriot Games, cadets carried a Zodiac during the Zodiac Relay Race at the Baltimore Inner Harbor. The event required each team member to complete a different exercise, like jumping jacks and planks, and eventually race to the finish while carrying the Zodiac.

Cadets on the Obstacle Course Racing team participated in the Tug-of-War during the Patriot Games Dec. 9 at the Baltimore Inner Harbor in Baltimore. The Games consisted of five events: the Leadership Reaction Course, which took place at Fort McHenry; the Zodiac Carry, Tug-of-War and Pull-up contest, each at the Baltimore Inner Harbor; and the final Obstacle Course at M&T Bank Stadium before the Army-Navy Football Game, Dec. 10.

The Cadets swept the Midshipmen, dominating in each of the five events and taking home the “win” for Army.