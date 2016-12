seanrba: Victory has never tasted so sweet. #beatnavy #streakover #whennotif #ouryear seanrba: Victory has never tasted so sweet. #beatnavy #streakover #whennotif #ouryear

kylebarnes94: ARMY WINS!!! Army beats Navy for the first time in 14 years! We sung second, finally! #goarmy #beatnavy kylebarnes94: ARMY WINS!!! Army beats Navy for the first time in 14 years! We sung second, finally! #goarmy #beatnavy

gabrielle_claire8: Secretary of the Army! #beatnavy #wedidit gabrielle_claire8: Secretary of the Army! #beatnavy #wedidit