West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band performs at WAMC’s The Linda Saturday

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band will continue their yearly tradition of performing at The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Linda is located at 318 Central Avenue, Albany, New York. This performance is free and open to all.

The West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band is comprised of members of the U.S. Military Academy who specialize in contemporary popular music to entertain and inspire the United States Corps of Cadets.

Join the Band at The Linda to get a taste of how our Soldiers and cadets celebrate the holidays at West Point. Modern pop and R&B holiday classics such as “All I Want for Christmas” and “What Christmas Means to Me” will be performed along with original takes on traditional songs like “Winter Wonderland” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

The Benny Havens Band will also preview material from their upcoming 2017 original country album release, “The Songs That Save Our Lives.”

The West Point Band celebrates the season with appreciation for the men and women of our Armed Forces who are stationed around the world and away from home for the holidays.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.