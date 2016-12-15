Wreaths Across America at West Point

The seventh annual Wreaths Across America was held Dec. 3 at the West Point Cemetery.

Jackie McNally, a community volunteer, successfully collected the donations which enabled all graves to be covered with 7,045 wreaths. Dr. Todd Crowder, professor from the USMA Department of Physical Education, conducted the annual ceremony where Gold Star families, survivors and community members placed the wreaths on the gravesites.

Started in 2010 by Jackie and Dan McNally and Crowder, the West Point Wreaths Across America (WP-WAA) is a local event that attempts to mirror the larger Wreaths Across America event, which began in 1992 centered at Arlington National Cemetery and many other cemeteries worldwide.