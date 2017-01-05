2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Mixed Martial Arts (Taekwondo): The Army Martial Arts team dominated Navy Dec. 4 in the first Army-Navy Taekwondo Warrior Cup with a cumulative score of 82-46.

The tournament followed the new NCAA rules, adding a tag team system in place of the traditional single-fighter focused system.

There were three tag team matches. Class of 2018 Cadets Halsey Smith and Eli Eichenberger won the Colored Belt Heavyweight fight with a score of 22-11, Class of 2019 Cadets Wonha Kim and Natasha Chick won the Women’s Black Belt fight with a score of 17-2, and Class of 2018 Cadets Ziwei Peng and Jordan Nettles won the Men’s Black Belt fight with a score of 20-10. The singles matches saw strong performances from Class of 2018 Cadet Anthony Chargualaf, Class of 2019 Cadet Matthew Galea and Class of 2020 Cadet Nicole Nettles.

Galea finished of the competition with an outstanding final score of 13-4. Additionally, Eichenberger received the award for the best fighter at the tournament.

The Army victory Dec. 4 was an important step for both teams, serving as both a learning experience and one of the first tournaments to use NCAA rules.

The Army Taekwondo team is optimistic for its upcoming tournaments this coming semester, and hopes to see similar success. Beat Navy!

Cycling: The Cyclocross season concluded with the Army West Point Cycling team being crowned 2016 Eastern Conference Cycling Champions Dec. 4 in Warwick, Rhode Island. The team didn’t happen in a vacuum or alone—led by the Cross CIC Class of 2017 Cadet Tristan Manderfeld inspired the newbies to develop the skills needed for cross.

Other team members Class of 2020 Cadets Andrew Mergen, Jacob Murdock, Kevin Seaward, Sarah Morrow, Liz Huuki, Alex Gudenkauf and returning superstars Class of 2019 Cadets Kenny Englert, Wyatt Gengler and Norah Stapleton made significant contributions that added to our 200-point margin of victory over our nearest two challengers UVM and MIT out of the 30 Eastern Conference Cross Colleges.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

