ANNOUNCEMENTS

Tax Center seeking volunteers during tax season

The West Point Tax Center is looking for volunteers to assist with tax return preparation during the tax season (January-April 2017). Volunteers will be asked to work at least two half-days each week. Volunteers receive all necessary training and obtain valuable work experience.

We are also seeking volunteers to assist with administrative support during the tax season. No tax training is required.

For details, contact matthew.baek@usma.edu or call 938-6507.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

Most Holy Trinity West Point Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) Group

Mothers of children ages 0-5 are invited to join us at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel. The purpose of the group is to build friendships and foster community goodwill with other West Point moms.

Being a mom is hard work, and we all need love and support to encourage us through the journey.

Meetings include time to socialize and discuss the joys and challenges of motherhood, speakers from the community on a variety of topics, and creative activities.

The group will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Cloister Room of the Chapel of The Most Holy Trinity on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

There is a registration fee and because the group meets in the evenings, childcare will not be provided.

For registration details, contact Kristin at kristin8513@gmail.com and visit us at our informational table at the WPSC Super Sign Up event today at the West Point Club.

Army West Point Gymnastics World Record Event

The Army West Point Gymnastics Program wants to get the entire Corps of Cadets, local schools and gymnastics programs involved in shattering the current world record for the most people performing cartwheels simultaneously.

West Point has been selected as the site for the 2017 NCAA Men’s Division I Gymnastics Championships. This three-day competition will be held April 20-22, 2017 at Christl Arena.

This marks the third time since 2005 that West Point has hosted this championship meet.

To celebrate the occasion and demonstrate to the world that all West Point cadets are trained in activities that promote and enhance a healthy lifestyle, physical fitness and movement behavior, the Academy wants to break the current cartwheels record, which is 690.

This event can easily break this record and it’s West Point’s intent to do it in a manner that showcases the professionalism, athleticism and spirit of West Point to the Nation. The intent is to break the world record at 11:30 a.m. April 20. This is a Thursday, which is the first day of the NCAA Championships.

Groups interested in participating in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity should contact Head Gymnastics Coach, Doug Van Everen, at 845-938-3802 or email at Doug.VanEveren@usma.edu or Capt. Josh Burnett, Army West Point Gymnastics Operations Officer, at 845-938-6623 or email at Joshua.Burnett@usma.edu.