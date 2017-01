Army earns OT Bowl Win over North Texas

The Army West Point Football team receives its trophy and celebrates its win against North Texas in the 2016 Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl game Dec. 27 at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The Black Knights are now 4-2 in bowl games in their history, and this year was the first time since 1984 that they defeated Navy and won their bowl game (beat Michigan State, 10-6) in the same season.