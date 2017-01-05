BBC Lifeworks

• Donate your old cell phone: Did you get a new cell phone for the holidays? Wondering what to do with your old one? After you’ve transferred your data to the new one, donate your old phone.

The phones do not have to be usable. Drop off location is B126 Washington Road. Proceeds go toward a great charity.

• Tuesday with Marcela: Tuesday with Marcela geared to children ages 1-5 and their parents. Marcela will lead attendees in musical play and movement.

The class is from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at B126. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Friday with age of child attending.

• Snowball Event: Your kids don’t have to wait for an actual snow day to have some wintry fun—when the weather is chilly outside, we will have all kinds of snowman crafts that will be perfect projects for kids stuck indoors.

This event will take place from 2:30-4 p.m. at B126. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Jan. 12.