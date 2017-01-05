FEATURED ITEM

DPE fitness sessions

The Department of Physical Education would like to extend an invitation to members of the USMA staff and faculty to participate in January’s fitness sessions at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday and Jan. 18 in Combatives Rooms 2 and 3 on the second floor of Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center.

This session will expose participants to the USMA and Army Combatives Programs and is appropriate for all fitness levels. The combatives fitness sessions are a great opportunity to learn basic techniques while meeting folks from across the Academy. Please bring water and some co-workers!

For details, contact Cameron Turner at 938-7832 or cameron.turner@usma.edu.

Below is a list of future fitness activities and the associated locations.

Date- Activity, Location

Wednesday- Combatives, 2nd Floor Arvin

Jan. 18- Combatives, 2nd Floor Arvin

Feb. 22- Aquatics, Crandall Pool

March 22- Strength Training, 3rd Floor Arvin

April 12- Gymnastics, Gross Center

May 8- Functional Fitness, Daly Field