FOR THE ADULTS

West Point Club’s Bridal Show

Come join the West Point Club from 12-3 p.m. Jan. 8 for its annual Bridal Show. Don’t miss the must-see Bridal Fashion Show at 2 p.m. Spend the afternoon with the brides-to-be in the wonderful land of Bridal Bliss. The Grand Ballroom will be filled with all the vendors you need to make your day perfect.

Hot hors d’ oeuvres, action stations and wedding cakes will be available for you to sample. Free admission for registered West Point Club Brides. Minimal fee for others and guests.

For details, call 845-446-5504.

Discover Outdoor Recreation’s paintball facility at West Point

MWR’s Outdoor Recreation multi-field paintball facility is the perfect setting for birthday parties, department team building and family outings. It can host functions from 10-50 people. Food and drink are included in packages.

For details, email odrwpmwr@usma.edu or call 938-0123.