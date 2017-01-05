Jingle Bell Run, Toys for Tots pick-up

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

The West Point Elementary School held its 17th annual Jingle Bell Run and Toys for Tots pick-up by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve service members Dec. 13.

Elementary school children collected toys for the Marines Toys for Tots program and gathered around the truck checking out the boxes, helped the Marines place toys in the truck, ran a few laps around the parking lot to Christmas tunes, and then enjoyed hot chocolate. Last year, the Marines collected nearly 59,000 toys in the Hudson Valley.