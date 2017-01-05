JUST ANNOUNCED

Arts & Crafts January classes

• Today—Little Impressionists–ages 2 and up, 1:30-2 p.m.;

• Tuesday—Cookies and Canvas–Football, 5-6:30 p.m.;

• Tuesday, Jan. 17, 24, 31—Pint-Sized Picasso, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included;

• Wednesday—Winter Craft Day, 1-3 p.m.;

• Jan. 12—Wine and Paint A Bit-Tipsy Snowman, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. Supplies included;

• Jan. 17—Pallet Painting, custom 14×24 pallet sign, 5-7 p.m.;

• Jan. 19—Glass Fusion, 5-7 p.m.;

• Jan. 26—Pallet Painting–4×24 Fixer Upper Sign, 10 a.m.-noon;

• Jan. 27—Wine and Paint A Bit—Winter Solstice, 6-8 p.m. Supplies included.

Registration is required for all classes.

There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.

ALS Night with Army West Point Hockey

Enjoy a night out with the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter and help raise awareness and funds to conquer ALS.

Army Hockey plays Mercyhurst at 7:05 p.m. Jan. 14 at Tate Rink. Tickets are in Section 209, behind the Army bench.

Group attendees will receive two complimentary souvenirs: An Army Hockey poster and Lou Gehrig bobblehead.

Proceeds will benefit The ALS Association Greater New York Chapter through the Hudson Valley and Westchester Walks to Defeat ALS.

An added bonus, group attendees can skate with the Black Knights Hockey team post-game.

To order tickets, contact Linda/ALSA at lberman@als-ny.org or call 212-720-3042.

Ski Special Cadet Discount Weeks

• Class of 2018—500th Night Discount—Jan. 13-19;

• Class of 2019—Yearling Discount—Jan. 30-Feb. 5;

• Class of 2017—100th Night Discount—Feb. 13-19;

• Class of 2020—Plebe Parent Discount—March 6-12.

Hours available to get the discounts: 3-9 p.m. Monday- Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

For details on special discounts, call 938-8810.

Cyberbullying Workshop

The Cyberbullying workshop: For Parents & Caregivers of Children of All Ages, presented by ACS’s EFMP Together, Listening & Connecting (T.L.C.) is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 19, Building 140, CDC–Lee Area. The snow date is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 20.

Cyberbullying is a real and growing problem for today’s youth (and even adults). Join us for this hands-on workshop to talk about the what, where and how to stop cyberbullying.

For details, call 845-938-5655.

Mother-Son Dance

The Mother-Son Dance will be held from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 3 at the West Point Club. Embarrass your son with your amazing dance moves, and get it all on camera. Dress is Sunday best.

There will be a dinner buffet, dessert and dancing. There will be an on-site photographer to encapsulate the special day.

There is a minimal fee per couple as per an additional fee for each additional son. For more details, call 845-938-5120.

Polar Fest

Come out for some winter fun for MWR’s annual Polar Fest from noon-7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Victor Constant Ski Slope.

Pre-registration will begin at the ski sales office Jan. 30.

Polar Passes include food, drink, live music and NASTAR ski and snowboard races. For details, call 938-8810.

Events with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its December event. The upcoming event includes:

• Feb. 23—Wicked on Broadway. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m. with an 8 p.m. curtain call. Leave NYC at 11 p.m.

See the Tony award winning box office smash now in its 11th year. Mezzanine Seating, Gershwin Theatre.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.