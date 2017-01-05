Keller Corner

KACH Immunization continues to provide flu shots

The Keller’s Immunization Clinic is accepting walk-ins, for influenza immunizations, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

2017 Armed Services Blood Program Blood Drive at West Point

The 2017 Armed Services Blood Program Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Jan. 9-12 at West Point’s Eisenhower Hall.

The Blood Drive is open to active and reserve duty military members, dependents, retirees and civilians. Visit http://www.militaryblood.dod.mil/Donors/can_i_donate.aspx to learn if you are eligible to donate.

KACH Emergency Department/Room has relocated

The Keller Army Community Hospital Emergency Dept./Emergency Room has relocated to their temporary location to the west/left of the main entry lobby.

Signs will direct emergency patients into Keller’s main parking lot and to enter through the main entry.

A temporary Emergency Room reception and waiting area will be located adjacent to the current Pharmacy waiting area.

The ‘permanent’ Emergency Room is scheduled to re-open in Spring 2017.

The multi-phased, military construction project, to renovate Keller Army Community Hospital, is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2018.

KACH PT Dept. provides free running clinic

Keller Army Community Hospital Physical Therapy Department’s will conduct a “free” running clinic.

The running clinic is scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at the PTD.

All runners will receive:

• Slow motion video gait analysis of their running form;

• Short class on running form;

• Running Shoe evaluation;

• Flexibility screening;

• Strength screening;

• Exercises deemed appropriate.

For details or to schedule an appointment/slot in the course, call the Physical Therapy Department at (845) 938–3324.