OUTSIDE THE GATES

Search for Animal Tracks and Traces

Come to the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, to search for Animal Tracks and Traces at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Animals leave traces of their presence everywhere, but many people can’t recognize the evidence. Search for clues that tell the tale of who lives in the forest and what they do during the winter. Environmental Educator Carl Heitmuller invites you to join him to learn “how to read the signs of wildlife that are there for all to see.” There is a fee for this program.

For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.