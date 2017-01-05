West Point Middle School

Courtesy photo Courtesy photo

On Dec. 16, the Spanish 1 students of West Point Middle School were fully immersed in the Puerto Rican tradition of la Parranda. Parrandas are musical festivities carried out during the Christmas season. They involve individuals who gather to “carol” for their food. Traditionally, they go from house to house singing holiday songs and are invited inside to enjoy a feast at the last home visited. Capt. Carlos Comas Horta and his wife, Cindy Arenas Nieves, spent several days shopping and cooking for their son’s (Carlos Angel) Spanish class.

In addition, Nieves taught the students about Puerto Rican holiday traditions throughout the year. The family served pasteles with three different fillings to the class who were also treated to such homemade beverages as coquito virgen and jugo de guava. The day included the Middle School Band who provided musical accompaniment with the singing.