2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Snow Support (Ski Patrol): The West Point Ski Patrol held its first training event of the season at Belleayre in Highmount, New York, Jan. 7, which was made possible by the outstanding support of Dr. Bruce Hottum and the Belleayre patrol.

This was the sled and toboggan instructor team’s first opportunity to assess the patrol candidates. During the day trip, the instructors were able to introduce the skills required to work toward the goal of safely evacuating ill or injured persons from challenging conditions.

All in all, 24 candidates and 16 patrollers conducted excellent training and some open time to ski and board the hill. Pray for snow.

Theatre Arts Guild: Cadets enjoyed interacting with veterans from all services, and theatre enthusiasts alike in New York City Sunday.

The performance was the first time the “Blueprint Specials” has been performed in the U.S., and first production since World War II. The shows were written for troops to perform at camps too remote for USO shows to reach. After the show cadets were called out during a Q&A Session, and veterans as well as Broadway producers were excited to learn that USMA has a theatre club (they didn’t know it existed).

Snow Sports (Alpine Skiing): The Army Alpine and Freestyle Ski teams participated in their first Mid-Atlantic Conference race of the season at Hunter Mountain, New York, Jan. 7. Of particular note, it was the first time an Army Snowsports team fielded “freestyle” competitors.

The Army freestyle athletes made their presence known as Class of 2020 Cadet Aidan McCarthy finished first-place in both the slope-style and the rail-jam events as a free-skier.

Class of 2018 Cadet and Freestyle Captain Jon Paul finished seventh in Snowboard slopestyle and 13th in the Snowboard jam. Class of 2020 Cadet Dante D’agostaro finished 13th in Snowboard slopestyle and 10th in the snowboard rail jam.

The Army Freestylists are expected to improve every week as they get more and more experience in competition. The Alpine squad had a great showing for their first race finishing second overall in both Giant Slalom (GS) and Slalom (SL) events. Class of 2018 Cadet Sawyer Harkins finished a hot first in GS and third in SL.

Class of 2020 Cadet Yale Flanagan finished sixth in GS and fourth in SL. Class of 2017 Cadet Aryne Riley finished seventh in GS and eighth in SL.

Class of 2018 Cadet Logan Trust and Class of 2020 Cadet Levi Walters had top 10 finishes in GS and SL, respectively.

Class of 2019 Cadets and returning racers Gavin Felch, Will Mueser and Jack Young and Class of 2020 Cadets Ben Whitlow and Andrew Carter also made strong runs in both disciplines.

For the lady shredders, Class of 2020 Cadets Deadre Harvey finished third in SL and Catherine “Cat” Hall finished eighth in GS. Veteran racer and women’s Captain Blaise Paulo also had strong finishes in both GS and SL.

As a team, the Army women finished second in SL and third in GS.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

: The Army