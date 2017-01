Congratulations to New Year’s baby, parents

Pictured (from left to right) are Harvey, Elijah, Simula and Nancy Wills, a registered nurse at KACH’s Obstetrics Unit/Labor and Delivery. Courtesy Photo Pictured (from left to right) are Harvey, Elijah, Simula and Nancy Wills, a registered nurse at KACH’s Obstetrics Unit/Labor and Delivery. Courtesy Photo

Keller Army Community Hospital welcomed Elijah A. Harvey to the world as the first baby born, at Keller, in the New Year (2017). Elijah was born at 5:06 p.m. Jan. 1, to Dameko Harvey and 1st Lt. Cody W. Simula, U.S. Army, who works with the U.S. Army Garrison West Point Department of Emergency Services.