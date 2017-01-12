Excellence is in the blood—West Point Blood Drive

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

A cadet donates blood Tuesday at the Armed Services Blood Program donor drive at Eisenhower Hall. The ASBP is a tri-service organization responsible for providing blood and blood products to deployed service members in the heart of the battlefield. A cadet donates blood Tuesday at the Armed Services Blood Program donor drive at Eisenhower Hall. The ASBP is a tri-service organization responsible for providing blood and blood products to deployed service members in the heart of the battlefield.

The U.S. Military Academy cadets, staff, faculty and civilians in the community joined forces for one of the largest blood drives of the year to donate life-saving blood for those in need.

Today is the last day the Armed Services Blood Program is conducting their annual four-day blood drive at West Point, which started Monday. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Eisenhower Hall.

The ASBP serves as the sole provider of blood for the United States Military since 1962 and collects, processes, stores and distributes blood and blood products to Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and their families worldwide. The ASBP will also collect swabs for bone marrow donations. If someone is in need of bone marrow and there’s a match, the donor will be contacted.

Although the ASBP blood recipients are most often deployed service members injured overseas, the ASBP also provides blood for service members and their families back home and in military treatment facilities around the world. The effects of the blood drive is felt worldwide.

Retired Marine Lt. Col. Eric Merkle from Signal Mountain, Tennessee is one donor who knows that his blood helped to save a life while serving at a Command Operation Center in Iraq.

“I was the antiterrorism force protection officer then,” Merkle said. “I left to talk to some counter intel people and as I was walking, a fellow captain told me that they were bringing in the injured and a wounded officer in a Humvee and that they are in need of type A blood. Well, I was type A. So, I gave blood and a Navy Corpsman took it to now Lt. Col. Daniel Gade, assistant professor at the Simon Center for Professional Military Ethic. I knew something needed to be done because Gade would need a lot more blood as he was going into surgery. So I got a runner to put the call out and the next thing I knew there were people lined up in the desert.”

That was in 2005 when Gade was wounded by an Improvised Explosive Device in Iraq. The 1997 U.S. Military Academy graduate received his second wound in theater, but this one resulted in the amputation of his right leg from the hip.

Merkle said the only times that he met Gade was when he stayed with him until he went into surgery and when he was lifted onto a medivac on his way to Germany. Then, they met again, 12 years later when Gade invited him to his retirement party Tuesday at the West Point Club.

Class of 2019 Cadet Jared Fritz of Spokane, Washington said he was used to donating blood since he was about 16 when they had blood drives at his high school.

“I give blood every time I can,” Fritz said. “It’s easy. I take a day to recover but this can save a life. There’s a pretty big difference there.”

Sometimes blood donation can turn into something of a competition between cadets and how fast they can donate, although donations generally take roughly 45 minutes.

“My roommate and I came here and we have a race to see who can donate the fastest,” Class of 2018 Kyle Lackey said. “Donating doesn’t scare me at all and I enjoy it. Blood helps a lot of people.”

Blood technician Staff Sgt. Vavette Campbell of Fort Gordon, Georgia, said there’s a lot of work involved in keeping track of donations

“There’s a lot of paperwork as we need to get the medical history from donors and the paperwork must be legible because 40-50 people will be reading it, we also check vital signs like blood pressure and heart rate.” Campbell said. “The most important aspect of donation is safety. We check how the blood is flowing from the donors every few minutes and how the donors are feeling.”

When donors have completed donating they are taken to tables and advised to rest for a few minutes and given fruit juice to help hydrate and to stabilize their blood sugar.

The Academy community donated 1,855 units of blood last year. The ASBP is the largest, most successful drive each year at West Point.