FOR THE FAMILIES

ALS Night with Army West Point Hockey

Enjoy a night out with the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter and help raise awareness and funds to conquer ALS.

Army Hockey plays Mercyhurst at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Tate Rink. Tickets are in Section 209, behind the Army bench.

Group attendees will receive two complimentary souvenirs: An Army Hockey poster and Lou Gehrig bobblehead.

Proceeds will benefit The ALS Association Greater New York Chapter through the Hudson Valley and Westchester Walks to Defeat ALS.

An added bonus, group attendees can skate with the Black Knights Hockey team post-game.

To order tickets, contact Linda/ALSA at lberman@als-ny.org or call 212-720-3042.

Father and Daughter Dance

Fathers and their daughters can enjoy a night of dinner and dancing from 6-9 p.m. on either Jan. 20 or 21 at the West Point Club. There will be a dinner buffet with dessert and an onsite photographer to capture this special event. Dress is Sunday best.

There is a minimal fee per couple and an additional fee for each additional daughter.

For more details, call 938-5120.

Community General Skating at Tate Rink

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Community General Skate at Tate Rink.

It’s open to all West Point personnel, DOD personnel and families. All skaters must supply their own skates.

The following will be the only dates and times available for skating: Sundays from 3:30-5 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 29, and Feb. 12, 19 and 26. For details, call the Skate hotline at 938-2991 or e-mail jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.

Mother-Son Dance

The Mother-Son Dance will be held from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 3 at the West Point Club. Embarrass your son with your amazing dance moves, and get it all on camera. Dress is Sunday best.

There will be a dinner buffet, dessert and dancing. There will be an on-site photographer to encapsulate the special day.

There is a minimal fee per couple and an additional fee for each additional son. For more details, call 845-938-5120.

Polar Fest

Come out for some winter fun for MWR’s annual Polar Fest from noon-7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Victor Constant Ski Slope.

Pre-registration will begin at the ski sales office Jan. 30.

Polar Passes include food, drink, live music and NASTAR ski and snowboard races. For details, call 938-8810.

Events with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its December event. The upcoming event includes:

• Feb. 23—Wicked on Broadway. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m. with an 8 p.m. curtain call. Leave NYC at 11 p.m.

See the Tony award winning box office smash now in its 11th year. Mezzanine Seating, Gershwin Theatre.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

Ski lesson Registration

The West Point Ski Lesson registration at Victor Constant Ski Area is ongoing. Patrons can register from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The first week of registration is in-person only.

For more details, call 845-938-8810.