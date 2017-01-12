JUST ANNOUNCED

CYS Sports Winter Swimming Sessions

Registration is now open for the winter beginner and intermediate/advanced swim sessions.

There will be an eight-week session for beginners, a six-week session for intermediate, and two eight-week sessions for advanced. Register now to reserve your spot.

For more details and pricing, call 938-8525.

Arts & Crafts January classes

• Today—Wine and Paint A Bit-Tipsy Snowman, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. Supplies included;

•Tuesday—Pallet Painting, custom 14×24 pallet sign, 5-7 p.m.;

• Tuesday, Jan. 24 and 31—Pint Sized Picasso, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included;

• Jan. 19—Glass Fusion, 5-7 p.m.;

• Jan. 26—Pallet Painting–4×24 Fixer Upper Sign, 10 a.m.-noon;

• Jan. 27—Wine and Paint A Bit—Winter Solstice, 6-8 p.m. Supplies included.

• Feb. 3—Wine and Paint A Bit—Valentine Date Night, Paint two canvases, 6-9 p.m. Supplies included;

• Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28—Pint Sized Picasso, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included;

• Feb. 7—Pallet Painting, 5-7 p.m.

Registration is required for all classes.

There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.