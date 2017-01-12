OUTSIDE THE GATES

The Outdoors inside with Starlab: Indoor Planetarium

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum presents its popular Starlab: Indoor Planetarium at the Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall, Saturday. Choose from three sessions at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m..

Take a celestial adventure across the night sky via the Starlab, an inflatable planetarium. Come learn how to identify the major constellations and stars while hearing Native American and Greek stories of how they were created.

Famed Cosmologist and Theoretical Physicist Stephen Hawking states, “remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious.”

This event requires prepaid registration and is for adults and families with children ages 4 and up. Walk-ins will not be admitted.

For more details and online registration, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.