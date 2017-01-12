Petraeus offers advice, leadership skills to cadets

Story and photo by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Retired Gen. David Petraeus speaks to Department Head of Social Sciences, Col. Suzanne Nielsen, Monday in Arnold Auditorium. The discussion, part of the Center for the Study of Civil-Military Operations Speaker Series, touched on advice to cadets and strategic leadership. Retired Gen. David Petraeus speaks to Department Head of Social Sciences, Col. Suzanne Nielsen, Monday in Arnold Auditorium. The discussion, part of the Center for the Study of Civil-Military Operations Speaker Series, touched on advice to cadets and strategic leadership.

Retired Gen. David Petraeus came to West Point as a part of the Center for the Study of Civil-Military Operations Speaker Series, Monday. Petraeus was interviewed by the Department Head of Social Sciences, Col. Suzanne Nielsen, in front of a standing-room-only audience in Arnold Auditorium.

Petraeus offered guidance, personal anecdotes and leadership skills learned over a 37-year Army career, his experiences as Director of the CIA and in his current roles during an hour of invigorating discussion, while leaving time for questions with cadets at the end.

“Seek out of your intellectual comfort zones and experiences,” Petraeus said when asked what one piece of advice he would offer cadets. “The idea of doing off-the-wall stuff, doing different stuff, I think is hugely important because I think that the world you are going to face is going to require the same kind, I think, of intellectual agility, ability to learn and adapt, interpersonal skills, understanding the people who worship different gods and practice different political systems and different economic systems. So I think it’s hugely important to have different experiences and I really did embrace this, all the way, from even when I was a cadet.”

Petraeus explained that by having these off-the-wall experiences, he was able to become a strategic leader, which he defines as “somebody who really can shape the direction of the organization.”

He broke a strategic leader’s tasks into four parts: The first, to get the big ideas right.

“They don’t hit you in the head like Newton’s apple if you’re sitting under the right tree, you have to form them,” he noted.

The subsequent tasks included communicating, overseeing and figuring out a way to refine the big ideas.

“By the way, this is not exclusively to describe tasks as a strategic leader, you have to do the same things as a ‘SOSH’ department head,” he added. “All leaders go through this to some degree or another, and the big ideas piece is a very, very big deal.”

Petraeus went on to describe his leadership style, saying he doesn’t have just one, noting that leading the CIA is different from leading a rifle platoon.

“I would describe my leadership style if you will tell me what style is required to bring out the best in each of my direct reports,” he said. “It’s a different style for every single one of them and for the organization.”

In addition to leadership advice, Petraeus told cadets to take advantage of the opportunities granted to them, and said that alternating between combat and academia helped him throughout his career.

“I actually loved the opportunity to go back and forth to what is really very physical, very visceral endeavors—Ranger school, Airborne, Infantry Units and the academic world,” he said. “You build intellectual capital that you then consume later on.”

While at Princeton, Petraeus completed his dissertation on military influence and the use of force in Vietnam. He delved into the comparative of pre- and post-Vietnam, eventually developing ideas he was able to apply while he was commander in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“For those of you who do a senior thesis or dissertation, always try to pick a topic that will truly provide you intellectual capital later on,” he advised.

After answering cadet questions and summarizing the lessons learned in the Middle East, Petraeus ended, saying the “big idea” for cadets to remember is that America has to lead. He thanked the Department of Social Sciences, the cadets and his alma mater for inviting him back.

“This has been a tremendous privilege, there’s nothing for an old grad that could possibly equate to a room full of great cadets and faculty and all the rest,” Petraeus concluded. “You know, as you are going through this semester and as it gets tough and as it becomes groundhog day, every now and then come on out to 30,000 feet altitude and look down at where you are, tell yourselves, remind yourselves, that you are cadets at the U.S. Military Academy and you’re faculty at the U.S. Military Academy, and by God, we beat Navy this year!”

After the presentation, cadets were able to take photos and talk with the retired general.

“We had a very in depth and riveting discussion on something that a lot of cadets wonder about but don’t really have the opportunity to explore with their professors, just due to the nature of boundary of the classroom,” Class of 2017 Cadet Spenser Copp, one of the organizers, said. “You can’t necessarily take the time to delve so deeply into present day affairs when you’re focusing on classwork and things like that.”

Copp, who will be graduating in May, said that he’ll be using Petraeus’ advice as a junior officer.

Class of 2020 Cadet Malik Mitchell agreed.

“At a regular college, you wouldn’t be able to have a four-star general come up here and talk to you, so I mean it’s a great experience,” he said after the event. “The biggest takeaway is that America, we have to lead the way and as future officers, we have to prepare ourselves and therefore we have to take every opportunity that the United States Military Academy is offering us and become the best that we can be.”

Following his meeting with cadets, Petraeus joined cadets for dinner in the mess hall.