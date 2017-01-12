School is back in session as second semester begins

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

A cadet walks to class in Thayer Hall during the first day of classes of the Spring Semester. Photo by 2nd Lt. Kevin Baek/USMA PAO

School is officially back in session and with that comes new courses, new classmates and, of course, new goals to beat the Dean. Monday marked the first day of the academic semester with cadets of all years looking forward to the challenges of the new semester.

“It’s good to be back,” Class of 2019 Cadet Isabela Vargas said. “Being home is definitely nice because you get to see your family and take a breather, but being back you stay busy and productive. It’s really cool to throw myself into my work, enjoy my hobbies, see everyone and get back into it.”

And while it may feel like you’re going from zero to 100, adjusting to a new semester just means getting your priorities straight.

“Coming back from a long break, you just got to get back into the motion, get used to the way you do things and complete your assignments,” Class of 2018 Cadet John Voit noted. “It’s kind of like a shock to the system.”

Voit, a Systems Design Management major, says he’s looking forward to new coursework.

“I have one more class this semester than I did last semester so I have to work hard, but besides that, I’m taking grappling and MS300 so I’m excited about that,” he added.

In order to conquer new classes, Class of 2018 Cadet Clara Pitts says she’s got her sights set high. Pitts says that academically, she wants A’s and B’s, and physically, she hopes to max her APFT.

“I always start a new semester with these kind of lofty goals, like going to sleep early and doing my readings ahead of time, but since we don’t have that many assignments on day one, I’m on top of my stuff right now,” she joked.

Class of 2018 Cadet Lauren Cooper had similar plans to get her readings done early, with her face already buried in an International Relations book on the first day.

“I try to use the weekend and off hours to get ahead on reading,” the Chemical Engineering major said. “I have a lot of major classes this semester so being able to dive into that is going to be difficult, but a lot of fun.”

And while academics are at the forefront of the semester, meeting new classmates is a great bonus.

“I’m excited to get to know the people in my classes,” Class of 2017 Cadet Max McKay noted. “Every time you enter a new class, you get a whole new fresh group of people who you usually don’t get to see and are normally outside your company, teachers as well. Having new teachers is always really nice because you start to recognize more people around campus and that’s kind of cool.”

As the underclassmen get ready for yet another semester, the Firsties are preparing for their final semester at West Point.

“It’s bittersweet,” Class of 2017 Cadet Danielle Jordan said. “I’m excited to finally be done after five years, but I’m going to miss the academic environment, I’m going to miss my friends here.”

Jordan says that finishing her honors thesis, attending 100th Night and finally receiving her post assignment will be highlights of the coming semester.

Firstie Maria Navarro agrees, saying that there’s a lot to be happy about.

“This semester is kind of the semester of rewards for the Firsties,” she noted, mentioning Post Night and 100th Night. “So that’s what I’m really looking forward to, those little milestones before we graduate.”

And although the semester will be filled with a whirlwind of emotions, Navarro says she is anticipating what’s to come.

“Since plebe year, you kind of always think about it, now it’s like the realization,” she said. “You wait for this day to come and then you realize this is the first of your last 40 lessons, a light at the end of the tunnel.”