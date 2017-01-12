Shoop at the Maxwell Medal ceremony

As the IEEE President, Col. Barry Shoop (above right), received the Maxwell Medal in place for Hinton from Anne, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal. Shoop stood with Hough and HRH The Princess Royal after the ceremony. Courtesy Photo As the IEEE President, Col. Barry Shoop (above right), received the Maxwell Medal in place for Hinton from Anne, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal. Shoop stood with Hough and HRH The Princess Royal after the ceremony. Courtesy Photo

The James Clerk Maxwell Medal is a joint award between the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) and the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE). The 2016 IEEE/RSE James Clerk Maxwell Medal was awarded to Professor Geoffrey Hinton, Professor of Computer Science, University of Toronto in Canada for “pioneering and sustained contributions to machine learning, including developments in deep neural networks” Dec. 9 by RSE in Scotland.

At the same ceremony, the Royal Medal was awarded to Professor James Hough from the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Glasgow and he received the Royal Medal for “his involvement in the pioneering research and discovery of gravitational waves.” The IEEE/RSE James Clerk Maxwell Medal was established in 2006 and is named in honor of the 19th century Scottish mathematician and physicist, James Clerk Maxwell. Maxwell laid the foundations of electromagnetic wave theory, radio propagation, microwave techniques and radio communications. Royal Medals have been presented to distinguished individuals in the arts, sciences and industry since 2000.