Sports calendar Corps Squad

Friday

7 p.m.—Men’s Gymnastics, West Point Open, Christl Arena.

Friday

7:05 p.m.—Hockey vs. Mercyhurst, Tate Rink.

Saturday

9 a.m.—Rifle vs. N.C. State, Tronsrue Marksmanship Center.

Saturday

7 p.m.—Men’s Gymnastics, West Point Open, Christl Arena.

Saturday

7:05 p.m.—Hockey vs. Mercyhurst, Tate Rink.

Sunday

2 p.m.—Women’s Basketball vs. American, Christl Arena.

Monday

9 a.m.—Rifle vs. Nebraska, Tronsrue Marksmanship Center.

Monday

1 p.m.—Men’s and Women’s Swimming vs. Colgate and Lafayette, Crandall Pool.

Wednesday

7 p.m.—Men’s Basketball vs. Holy Cross, Christl Arena.

**To see the upcoming Army West Point Black Knights Schedule, visit www.goarmywestpoint.com/calendar.aspx?vtype=list.