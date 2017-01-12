STEM program expanding to reach more military children

Story and photo by Sean Kimmons Army News Serivce

Col. David Raugh, the 502nd Force Support Group commander at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, briefs local and state education officials on the importance of having the National Math and Science Initiative's College Readiness Program available at military-connected schools in San Antonio, Jan. 6. The program aims to improve STEM education—science, technology, engineering and mathematics—in schools across the country, including over 150 military-connected schools. Col. David Raugh, the 502nd Force Support Group commander at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, briefs local and state education officials on the importance of having the National Math and Science Initiative's College Readiness Program available at military-connected schools in San Antonio, Jan. 6. The program aims to improve STEM education—science, technology, engineering and mathematics—in schools across the country, including over 150 military-connected schools.

Col. David Raugh’s 13-year-old daughter aspires to be an astronaut or work another job dealing with space or aviation someday.

But being uprooted six times from schools as her family moved around the world has made it hard for her and other military children in similar situations to thrive in their studies, the colonel said, especially those in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Though challenging and stressful, military family life can give children useful skills and values, such as flexibility, loyalty, patriotism and the ability to embrace diversity, said Raugh, the 502nd Force Support Group commander at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

“However, we need to acknowledge that these constant moves can impact their access to some educational opportunities,” he added.

One way to amplify STEM interest among military children, he told a group of local and state education officials at a briefing Jan. 6, is through the National Math and Science Initiative’s College Readiness Program.

Launched in 2007, the non-profit program tailored to improving STEM education is now in over 1,000 schools across the country.

As a result, program officials say, the performance in Advanced Placement exams by students in those schools has exceeded 10 times the national average while broadening the instructional capacity of teachers.

Schools serving military children have also jumped on board, with over 150 military-connected schools signed up and more funds available to expand to 200 in the next two to three years, said Matthew Randazzo, the initiative’s CEO.

With all of its military bases, the San Antonio area was the next ideal spot to spread the program’s success to more dependents.

“All kids can be a STEM student,” Randazzo said. “I can’t think of a better way to enter this market than by grading these proof points with military students.”

Recognizing the need to be able to fill 150,000 jobs in STEM-related fields, the Defense Department granted $23 million in fiscal years 2015-16 to bring the program to additional military-connected schools, he said.

“They’ve not only committed the funds, but they’ve also been really important advocates in connecting us in base communities,” he said.

In 2010, the program first came to military bases after former Army Secretary Pete Geren voiced concerns about Soldiers at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, being forced to send their children to private schools due to the inadequate public schools there, according to program officials.

More schools joined and the rest is history.

Burnie Roper, superintendent of the Lackland Independent School District, said he’s interested in rolling out the program at his schools, but first he wanted to get buy-in from the teachers.

“It’s honestly something that I want to do, but I don’t make decisions in a vacuum like that,” he said after the briefing. “I know that if I don’t get teacher input and their support, it’s not going to be successful, because they’re the ones who are going to have to deliver the program.”

Under the initiative, teachers who instruct students from third grade to high school can take part in a Laying the Foundation Teacher Training Program, which coaches them on content knowledge and instructional best practices using hands-on training as well as giving them classroom-ready materials and resources.

“I think it’s about preparing kids for their future and in our future a lot of it is STEM-based with (new) technology,” Roper said. “The more STEM we can get into our schools, the better for our kids.”

According to research, a bigger emphasis on STEM-related courses is also helpful when students reach those middle and high school years when their attitude toward science tends to dip, Raugh said.

“This potentially allows us to stop this troubling trend,” he said about the program coming to San Antonio. “This is a great opportunity and we need to grab onto it with bulldog tenacity, and not let go until this program is in place.”