USMA Cadet Parachute Team earned five golds at collegiate championships

The six-way team members to earn gold were Class of 2017 Cadets Zachary Beavor, Aleksa Davis, Joseph Presti, Ishmael Raheem, Jacob Shepherd and Clinton Wallace. In addition, Class of 2019 Cadet John Snurkowski took gold in the classic accuracy competition, in which jumpers exit an airplane more than 3,000 feet in the air and then steer their parachutes and try to land on a dime-sized dot on a landing tuffet. Photo by David Cherry/U.S. Paracute Association The six-way team members to earn gold were Class of 2017 Cadets Zachary Beavor, Aleksa Davis, Joseph Presti, Ishmael Raheem, Jacob Shepherd and Clinton Wallace. In addition, Class of 2019 Cadet John Snurkowski took gold in the classic accuracy competition, in which jumpers exit an airplane more than 3,000 feet in the air and then steer their parachutes and try to land on a dime-sized dot on a landing tuffet. Photo by David Cherry/U.S. Paracute Association Two-way team members who earned gold were Class of 2019 Cadets Michael Colella and Camm Johnson. Photo by David Cherry/U.S. Paracute Association Two-way team members who earned gold were Class of 2019 Cadets Michael Colella and Camm Johnson. Photo by David Cherry/U.S. Paracute Association

Members of the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights Cadet Parachute team won multiple gold medals Dec. 28-Jan. 1 at the 2016 U.S. Parachute Association National Collegiate Parachuting Championships, the oldest and biggest collegiate skydiving event in the world, held at Skydive Arizona, south of Phoenix.

This year’s championships drew 80 collegiate skydivers from around the country to compete for the title of national collegiate champion in four skydiving disciplines: Formation Skydiving, Vertical Formation Skydiving, Sport Accuracy and Classic Accuracy. West Point cadets won gold in both the two-way and six-way formation skydiving events.

West Point also won the team sport accuracy event. In this event, skydivers try to land their parachutes as close as possible to a target while flying across the ground at high speeds. Team members were Davis, Presti, Raheem and Class of 2018 Cadet Kristopher Hayhurst. Class of 2019 Cadet Thomas Rounds won gold in individual novice sport accuracy. West Point earned five golds in 10 events.