USMA Cadet Parachute Team earned five golds at collegiate championships
Members of the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights Cadet Parachute team won multiple gold medals Dec. 28-Jan. 1 at the 2016 U.S. Parachute Association National Collegiate Parachuting Championships, the oldest and biggest collegiate skydiving event in the world, held at Skydive Arizona, south of Phoenix.
This year’s championships drew 80 collegiate skydivers from around the country to compete for the title of national collegiate champion in four skydiving disciplines: Formation Skydiving, Vertical Formation Skydiving, Sport Accuracy and Classic Accuracy. West Point cadets won gold in both the two-way and six-way formation skydiving events.
West Point also won the team sport accuracy event. In this event, skydivers try to land their parachutes as close as possible to a target while flying across the ground at high speeds. Team members were Davis, Presti, Raheem and Class of 2018 Cadet Kristopher Hayhurst. Class of 2019 Cadet Thomas Rounds won gold in individual novice sport accuracy. West Point earned five golds in 10 events.